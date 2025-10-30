Sir Dave joined by Tonnon on new tour

Anthonie Tonnon. Photo: ODT files

Acclaimed Whanganui-based musician and songwriter Anthonie Tonnon has been announced as the support artist for multiple dates of Sir Dave Dobbyn’s Selected Songs regional tour — presented by Live Nation.

Tonnon will join Sir Dave for his Dunedin Town Hall concert next Friday, November 7 and five other shows, bringing his signature work with synthesizers and sampling, as well as his relatable lyrics.

After winning the Taite Music Prize for his last album, Leave Love Out Of This, Tonnon returns with new music, instruments, and a set that draws inspiration from dance culture, cinemas and the avant garde "Situationist" movement.

With over 45 years as a recording artist, Sir Dave Dobbyn has shaped the sound of New Zealand music, penning the soundtrack to generations.

Sir Dave Dobbyn. Photo: Tom Grut

From iconic anthems to an extraordinary catalogue of deeper cuts, Sir Dave’s set promises an unforgettable journey through one of the nation’s most storied songwriting legacies.

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2022, Sir Dave declared it "business as usual" and he continues to inspire with his unmistakable voice and enduring stage presence.

Recognised with a knighthood in 2021 for his services to music, he remains one of New Zealand’s most revered cultural figures.

For information visit www.livenation.co.nz — Allied Media