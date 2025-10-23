Folk songs to feature

Photo: Linda Robertson

Cantores Choir will bring the year to a close with a concert featuring folk songs from around the world.

The concert, to be held next Thursday, October 30, from 7pm at Dunedin Railway Station, will take advantage of the building’s acoustics to highlight the group’s vocal sound.

The programme’s featured folk songs will include pieces in a range of languages — French, German, Latin, Mandarin, Norwegian, Spanish and English.

Entry will be by gold coin, with all proceeds going to the I Am Hope Foundation, an organisation providing free counselling to those needing mental health support.

Cantores is an OUSA-affiliated club and its members are typically either current or previous University of Otago students. — Allied Media