Road to justice nears 50 years for Dunedin man's outback tragedy

The three friends (from left) Karen Edwards, Gordon Twaddle and Timothy Thomson were found dead from gunshot wounds on October 24, 1978. File photo

They were three friends who set out from Australia's red centre on the adventure of a lifetime. Five days later, they were dead.

Tim Thomson, 31, Karen Edwards, 23 and Dunedin man Gordon Twaddle, 21, left Alice Springs hoping to experience everything the outback had to offer, from the dirt, dust and sand to its raw beauty and vast openness.

Astride motorbikes, the trio took off on September 30, 1978, with nothing but road stretched before them.

They had no plan mapped out, no itinerary. Their only goal was to make it home to Melbourne by Christmas and celebrate with family and friends.

But they never did. Their trip of a lifetime lasted less than a week.

The best mates simply vanished from a Mount Isa caravan park and their bodies were discovered 19 days later in a dusty water course 12 kilometres north of the mining town.

All three had been shot in the head and and left to rot.

For 47 years, the triple homicide has remained unsolved.

A 1980 inquest failed to provide closure, with "an unknown person or persons" found responsible for the brutal murders.

But almost half a century later, family and friends have spent the past week-and-a-half in a Brisbane court, again looking for answers.

Coroner David O'Connell reopened the lapsed inquiry in a last-ditch bid to identify the Spear Creek killer and finally shut the book on a case that has haunted loved ones across generations.

The three victims first met in Melbourne in the 1970s.

Karen Edwards was studying medical technology at Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology and had moved into an apartment close to campus.

It was there she met Tim Thomson, a teacher who had moved from New Zealand looking for a fresh start after his marriage fell apart.

The pair had much in common - both played a mean hand of bridge and they shared an irrepressible sense of fun and adventure. They soon became a couple.

Fellow Kiwi Gordon Twaddle was a talented pastry chef who bonded with Mr Thomson over their passion for motorbikes.

Over the next 18 months, the friends kept in touch before Mr Thomson took a job on a mission outside Alice Springs, earning $500 a month teaching Indigenous children.

He was likeable and good with the kids but things soured when his dog Tristie was shot. He quit as soon as the pet recovered and the three friends began planning their ill-fated odyssey.

Their first stop was Aileron Hotel, about 138km north of Alice Springs. Then came pit stops along the Stuart Highway at the Ti-Tree Roadhouse and Wauchope Hotel before a visit to natural wonder, the Devil's Marbles, now popularly known as Karlu Karlu.

Everywhere they went, witnesses remembered the trio mostly for the unusual sight of a dog in a sidecar.

The last known time this happened was at the Isa's Moondarra Caravan Park on October 5.

They had arrived the day before, paid $6 for two nights' accommodation and were issued with receipt number 2922.

Residents remember seeing the trio leave the park with a man in a brown and white Toyota Land Cruiser but not return.

Overnight, their gear was packed up, the site was cleared and it was assumed they had decided to leave early.

The disappearance wasn't considered sinister until the morning of October 24, when two locals walking their dogs came across a body later identified as Mr Thomson.

A day later, Ms Edwards and Mr Twaddle were found partially hidden in a clump of Spinifex.

Post-mortems revealed all three had been executed with bullets fired from the same .22 calibre firearm.

"When the bodies were first discovered, they were already in an advanced state of decomposition," the inquest was told.

"Police were not able to identify them straight away."

Officers located Mr Twaddle's bike dumped at a service station but Mr Thomson's red BMW was traced to the home of Bruce John Preston, a man who has been linked to the investigation of the murders ever since.

In 2019, detectives reopened the case and months later levied three murder charges against him.

Despite their belief the case was strong, Mr Preston maintained his innocence and the Crown refused to prosecute. But his testimony was again tested at the reopened Brisbane inquest.

During two days of evidence, he admitted obtaining the bike within 24 hours of the trio's disappearance but claimed he found the BMW with the keys in it.

He rode the bike for weeks, telling friends and neighbours he bought it second-hand. Yet when the bodies were discovered, Mr Preston hid the vehicle in a shed.

"I put it away after my father showed me a newspaper article (about the murders) ... he said to 'put the bike away, get the bike out of sight'," Mr Preston told the coroner.

"I got scared - up until then, I thought I was just guilty of stealing a motorcycle.

"All of a sudden, this is bigger than I could ever imagine."

Mr Preston's father, now deceased, claimed his son had borrowed the family's brown and white Land Cruiser - similar to the vehicle seen at the caravan park when the trio disappeared.

He died convinced his son had committed the murders.

The inquest was told Arthur Preston had said: "The little bastard done it but he's a tough little bastard - they can't break him".

Mr Preston claimed privilege against self-incrimination before the inquiry and was directed to give evidence by the coroner.

Throughout his testimony, he was repeatedly questioned on points of veracity and was issued a warning he was close to perjury.

During robust questioning, Mr Preston was accused of fabricating new evidence, lying under oath and presenting blatant untruths throughout the police homicide investigation.

"Your honour, I'm trying to remember back 47 years," he protested.

"When they started telling me that it was a motorcycle that was involved in a triple homicide, that hit me like a ton of bricks."

While the inquest has closed, the case remains open and the families present for each of the eight days of hearings refuse to give up hope.