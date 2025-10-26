Sunday, 26 October 2025

NPC final: Otago player ratings

    By Hayden Meikle
    Sam Gilbert gave it everything in his last game for Otago. Photo: NZ Rugby
    Otago have had a fabulous season but could not quite complete the fairytale. Otago Daily Times sports editor Hayden Meikle rates the players after the NPC final.

    Sam Gilbert

    8 — Sound under the high ball and tried everything in his last game for Otago

    Jae Broomfield

    5 — Game never really went his way

    Josh Timu

    5 — Defensively sound but not able to generate much else

    Thomas Umaga-Jensen

    8 — Full of energy and always took a couple of tacklers with him

    Jona Nareki

    6 — No real attacking opportunities but a couple of big defensive plays

    Cameron Millar

    7 — Gutsy all-round performance and good goalkicking

    Dylan Pledger

    6 — Mostly quiet after a couple of early sniping runs

    Christian Lio-Willie

    7 — Finished an immense season by leading Otago with 58m carried and six defenders beaten

    Lucas Casey

    6 – Shut down offensively but a demon on defence with 27 tackles

    Will Stodart 

    5 — Had a whale of a season but did not stand out in final

    Oliver Haig

    5 — Quiet worker before being subbed after 49min

    Will Tucker 

    7 — Big 80min shift with two line breaks and 26 tackles

    Rohan Wingham

    7 — Solid around the field and made 27 tackles

    Nic Souchon

    6 — Did his job in the first half

    Abraham Pole

    6 — Battled away for an hour

    Reserves:

    Liam Coltman

    4 — Excellent defensive work marred by lineout issues

    Ben Lopas

    6 — Hooked in and scored a try

    Joseva Tamani

    5 — Toiled away for half an hour at the end

    Josh Whaanga

    6 — Ultra keen and made one sizzling break

    Finn Hurley 

    5 — No real opportunities for the flyer

    Moana Takataka (8min), Harry Taylor (6min) and Nathan Hastie (4min) made brief appearances.