NPC final: Otago player ratings

Sam Gilbert gave it everything in his last game for Otago. Photo: NZ Rugby

Otago have had a fabulous season but could not quite complete the fairytale. Otago Daily Times sports editor Hayden Meikle rates the players after the NPC final.

Sam Gilbert

8 — Sound under the high ball and tried everything in his last game for Otago

Jae Broomfield

5 — Game never really went his way

Josh Timu

5 — Defensively sound but not able to generate much else

Thomas Umaga-Jensen

8 — Full of energy and always took a couple of tacklers with him

Jona Nareki

6 — No real attacking opportunities but a couple of big defensive plays

Cameron Millar

7 — Gutsy all-round performance and good goalkicking

Dylan Pledger

6 — Mostly quiet after a couple of early sniping runs

Christian Lio-Willie

7 — Finished an immense season by leading Otago with 58m carried and six defenders beaten

Lucas Casey

6 – Shut down offensively but a demon on defence with 27 tackles

Will Stodart

5 — Had a whale of a season but did not stand out in final

Oliver Haig

5 — Quiet worker before being subbed after 49min

Will Tucker

7 — Big 80min shift with two line breaks and 26 tackles

Rohan Wingham

7 — Solid around the field and made 27 tackles

Nic Souchon

6 — Did his job in the first half

Abraham Pole

6 — Battled away for an hour

Reserves:

Liam Coltman

4 — Excellent defensive work marred by lineout issues

Ben Lopas

6 — Hooked in and scored a try

Joseva Tamani

5 — Toiled away for half an hour at the end

Josh Whaanga

6 — Ultra keen and made one sizzling break

Finn Hurley

5 — No real opportunities for the flyer

Moana Takataka (8min), Harry Taylor (6min) and Nathan Hastie (4min) made brief appearances.