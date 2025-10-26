NPC final: Otago player ratings

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Sam Gilbert
8 — Sound under the high ball and tried everything in his last game for Otago
Jae Broomfield
5 — Game never really went his way
Josh Timu
5 — Defensively sound but not able to generate much else
Thomas Umaga-Jensen
8 — Full of energy and always took a couple of tacklers with him
Jona Nareki
6 — No real attacking opportunities but a couple of big defensive plays
Cameron Millar
7 — Gutsy all-round performance and good goalkicking
Dylan Pledger
6 — Mostly quiet after a couple of early sniping runs
Christian Lio-Willie
7 — Finished an immense season by leading Otago with 58m carried and six defenders beaten
Lucas Casey
6 – Shut down offensively but a demon on defence with 27 tackles
Will Stodart
5 — Had a whale of a season but did not stand out in final
Oliver Haig
5 — Quiet worker before being subbed after 49min
Will Tucker
7 — Big 80min shift with two line breaks and 26 tackles
Rohan Wingham
7 — Solid around the field and made 27 tackles
Nic Souchon
6 — Did his job in the first half
Abraham Pole
6 — Battled away for an hour
Reserves:
Liam Coltman
4 — Excellent defensive work marred by lineout issues
Ben Lopas
6 — Hooked in and scored a try
Joseva Tamani
5 — Toiled away for half an hour at the end
Josh Whaanga
6 — Ultra keen and made one sizzling break
Finn Hurley
5 — No real opportunities for the flyer
Moana Takataka (8min), Harry Taylor (6min) and Nathan Hastie (4min) made brief appearances.