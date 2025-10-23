Free parking for Otago fans to farewell team at airport

The Otago rugby team training at Logan Park this week. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Get your Otago gear on and head to the airport.

Rugby fans are being urged to get along to Dunedin Airport to farewell the Otago team tomorrow as they fly out for the NPC final against Canterbury.

"Fans can head out to the airport for 4pm on Friday to form the line up and high five and farewell the players as they walk to the plane.

"For fans who wear their Otago gear there’s free parking, just collect a ticket at the information desk," Dunedin Airport marketing executive Kim Barnes said.

Footy fever has hit the province as Otago prepare to take on Canterbury in Christchurch with a 4.05pm kickoff on Saturday.

- Allied Media