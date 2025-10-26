First of season's cruise ships docks in Dunedin

Carnival Splendor passes Careys Bay to berth at Port Chalmers at 7.30am on Sunday. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The first of 79 cruise ships scheduled to visit Dunedin this year has arrived in the city this morning.

The Carnival Splendor, which has a capacity of just over 3000, was scheduled to arrive on Friday but the wild weather that lashed the South on Thursday forced a delay.

The ship berthed at Port Chalmers about 7.30am today.

Port Otago customer general manager Craig Usher said the poor weather had meant a shuffling of dates, and that after a stop in Dunedin today the ship would be in Fiordland on Monday.

Mr Usher said everything was looking good for this season and every member of the company’s cruise team had come back for another season.