Teen arrested in Dunedin over Wellington mosque bomb threat

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in Dunedin in relation to a bomb threat aimed at a Wellington mosque.

Police say the threat was made against the Kilbirnie Masjid on Thursday.

A police spokesperson this morning said the teen was arrested and taken into custody yesterday, "in relation to a threat towards a place of worship in the Wellington area".

“He is assisting police with enquiries. Charges are yet to be confirmed.”

The mosque had suspended all activities while the threat was investigated, The New Zealand Herald reports.

A note from the Wellington Islamic Centre said the threat was made online and “specified the exact address of the Kilbirnie Masjid”.

“Police have the situation well in control and are now actively tracking and tracing the source of the threat.

“All the other mosques and Islamic centres in Wellington have been advised of the threat.”

A spokesperson for the mosque said the decision to pause activities was made out of caution and community welfare:

“Our priority is the safety of our people and neighbours. We are cooperating fully with police as they investigate.”

Community leaders have urged calm and solidarity, reminding the public that threats of this nature deeply affect the Muslim community, particularly as the mosque serves as a major centre for worship and outreach in Wellington.