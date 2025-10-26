South set to skip worst of 'significant storm'

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Road snow warnings have been issued for some southern roads, including Dunedin's Northern Motorway, as yet another round of severe weather bears down.
MetService says a "significant storm" is set to hit much of the country on the last day of the holiday weekend, bringing more heavy rain and strong winds to areas already hit hard in recent days.
The forecaster has issued a slew of severe weather alerts across both main islands, including an orange heavy snow warning for parts of Canterbury, and heavy rain warnings for parts of the upper South Island still recovering from widespread flooding last week.
MetService says the Lindis Pass (SH8) could get up to 15cm of snow, while much less is expected on the other roads.
- Allied Media