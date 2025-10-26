South set to skip worst of 'significant storm'

Road snow warnings have been issued for some southern roads, including Dunedin's Northern Motorway, as yet another round of severe weather bears down.

MetService says a "significant storm" is set to hit much of the country on the last day of the holiday weekend, bringing more heavy rain and strong winds to areas already hit hard in recent days.

The forecaster has issued a slew of severe weather alerts across both main islands, including an orange heavy snow warning for parts of Canterbury, and heavy rain warnings for parts of the upper South Island still recovering from widespread flooding last week.

A map showing MetService's severe weather alerts on Sunday afternoon. Image: MetService

The storm-battered South looks set to miss the worst of the wild weather - the only alerts are for snow on the region's alpine passes, the Crown Range Road, and Dunedin's Northern Motorway (State Highway 1).

MetService says the Lindis Pass (SH8) could get up to 15cm of snow, while much less is expected on the other roads.

- Allied Media