Jetskier flown to Southland hospital

A patient has been airlifted to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries after falling from a jetski off the south coast, near Riverton, this evening.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services and the Riverton Coastguard were alerted to the incident at Cosy Nook, west of Colac Bay, about 4.30pm.

A jetskier was about 300m off shore when they were swamped by a rogue wave, and strong winds appeared to be pushing them towards rocks.

So the rider was in the water for more than an hour while they waited for a Southern Lakes Rescue Helicopter to arrive.

The patient was winched out of the water about 5.50pm and flown to Southland Hospital, in Invercargill, as a precautionary measure, the spokeswoman said.

