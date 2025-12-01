War veterans' burial plaques among those stolen: police

Police are investigating the "particularly distressing" theft of a number of burial plaques from graves, including those of ex-service members, from an Invercargill cemetery.

Area Prevention Manager Acting Inspector Mel Robertson said today the plaques were stolen between October 28 and November 22 from St John's Cemetery.

"Several of the stolen plaques were taken from the graves of Returned Service personnel who served in the First and Second World Wars, making this a particularly distressing crime for families and the wider community."

Police asked anyone with information regarding the stolen plaques to contact police via 105 and quote event number 251125/6603.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.