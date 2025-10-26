Power almost fully restored in Dunedin

Power was cut to as many as 1600 customers across when the storm hit on Thursday. Photo: Claire Perry

Aurora Energy contractors are continuing to restore power following "unprecedented damage" across the Dunedin network.

Ten crews were working through the remaining known faults today, including some logged yesterday.

The Aurora Energy website shows six Taieri Plain customers on the high-voltage network remain without power, although contractors were also restoring a "small number" of low voltage or single premise faults, a spokesman said.

At its peak, an estimated 1600 Dunedin area customers were without power following the destructive storms that hit the South on Thursday.

Future network and operations general manager Matt Settle thanked crews from Delta, Electronet, NES, Unison and Asplundh who had "gone above and beyond to restore the unprecedented damage" to the network as quickly and safely as possible.

He also thanked customers still without power for their patience while repairs are made.

“We’re very hopeful we will be able to restore power to the remaining customers by the end the day, but sometimes crews do find additional damage to the network which takes further time to fix,” he said.

“It’s possible there may still be some customers without power for another night, but we will have a clearer idea of later in the afternoon. If that is the case, we will contact as many affected customers as we can.”

Latest information on power outages is available on the Aurora Energy website.