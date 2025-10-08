Choir to sign off for year

The Southern Youth Choir, pictured earlier this year, will present their end-of-year concert at St Paul’s Cathedral next week. Photo: Star files

The Southern Youth Choir will wrap up a busy and successful year with an end-of-year concert next Friday, October 17, from 7pm at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Following their much-praised performance of Karl Jenkins’ The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace in May, and their stunning performance at the Big Sing Finale opening ceremony in August, the choir have been working on a broad variety of music for next week’s concert.

Choir director John Buchanan said, in a statement, Southern Youth Choir members would lead and conduct performances of music by Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan and Cyndi Lauper.

The programme will also feature works by Ola Gjeilo and Eric Whitacre, and an arrangement of The Circle of Life, from The Lion King, conducted by Buchanan.

Also presented will be an original song written and performed by choir member Paige Milburn.

The Southern Youth Choir chamber group will perform two items in the concert, featuring music by Percy Grainger and Charles Wood, and there will be pieces sung by both the women’s sections and the men from the choir.

"This concert will offer a wonderful mixture of music from this outstanding group for the end of their year," Buchanan said.

Entry is by door sales — adults $25, students $15, under 16s free.