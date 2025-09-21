Artists dive into ‘fun and ‘fascinating’ exhibition

Dunedin artist Paul Wheeler has taken a different approach to the "Tall & Thin" theme of the Open Arts Inc exhibition with his work Steampunk Flute. Photo: supplied

The Otago Peninsula Artists group (OpenArts Inc) is welcoming the arrival of spring with an exhibition encouraging artists and viewers to try something a little different.

And so, this year’s OpenArts Inc "Now That’s Different" exhibition has the additional theme "Tall & Thin", giving artists the chance to put their imaginations to work.

The exhibition opened at Macandrew Bay Hall on Thursday and continues until September 28.

OpenArts Inc chairman Roger Weston said about 45 artists were exhibiting in the show, contributing about 140 works in a variety of mediums.

Among the artists showcasing their work in the exhibition are Jenny Longstaff, Anne Baldock, Scott Drummond, Lorna Allan, Pauline Bellamy, John Bellamy, Manu Berry, Veronika Morgan, Brendan Bransgrove, Roger Weston, Bruce McIntosh, Bruce Bond, Neil Griffin, Chris Heweitt, Graeme Atkinson, Glen Cunningham, Doug Hart, Dawn McFarlane, Robyn Armstrong, Susan Marbrow Vivien Obermayer, Wayne Fleet, David Parker, Chrissy Hollamby, Alison Belton and Natalie Karaitiana.

"Our artists enjoy having a fun theme to focus their ideas on, and create some really clever art works on a huge range of subjects," Weston said.

"Along with encouraging artists to try something new in terms of subject matter, the exhibition also gives them a chance to try out a new style or medium."

The "Now That’s Different" exhibition is divided into four sections; where artists try something different; where they interpret the"Tall & Thin" theme; a youth section; and a section featuring displays of art by the three Otago Peninsula schools — Macandrew Bay School, Broad Bay School, and Portobello School.

"The result is an incredibly diverse range of works," Weston said.

Weston said the popular exhibition, which last year attracted 1400 visitors from across the city, was being held in September this year in a bid to avoid clashing with the local body elections.

"We hope everyone will be inspired to come down to Macandrew Bay and enjoy this fun and fascinating exhibition," Weston said.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz