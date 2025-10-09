Orchestra, quintet to honour Mingus

The work of renowned jazz musician Charles Mingus will be the focus at Dunedin Jazz Club on Saturday night. Photo: supplied

The Spring Concert Series continues at Dunedin Jazz Club with a tribute to influential 20th century jazz musician Charles Mingus.

The "Blues for Charles: A Mingus Tribute" concert will be held this Saturday from 7.30pm at Hanover Hall.

The evening will feature performances by two groups, beginning with Dunedin Youth Jazz Orchestra (DYJO), directed by Bill Martin, performing five Mingus compositions arranged for big band.

In the concert’s second half, the Nick Tipping Quintet will present an exploration of Mingus’ small-ensemble works.

Let by double bassist and RNZ presenter Nick Tipping, the quintet will include Dunedin musicians Nick Cornish (alto saxophone), Bill Martin (piano), Ralph Miller (trumpet), and Carl Woodward (drums).

Together, they will bring to life Mingus’ most adventurous compositions, including Goodbye Porkpie Hat, Alice’s Wonderland, and Jump Monk, alongside an original work by Martin — Blues for Charles.

The show will highlight the rhythms, harmonies and improvisation that are Mingus’ legacy, interpreted by some of New Zealand’s finest jazz musicians.

