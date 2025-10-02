Weaving dreams into recycled works of art

Found objects have been used by Dunedin artist Nathan Parker to create a series of works, now on display at the Cycle By Gallery. Photo: supplied

Dunedin artist and e-bike specialist Nathan Parker has opened a unique space in North East Valley — the Cycle By Gallery.

Based at the Valley Community Workspace, alongside Parker’s Dunedin Electric Bikes business and repair workshop, the gallery officially opened last weekend.

Having created art for many years using recycled and found materials, Parker began to experiment with upcycling bike parts that had been dismantled by the Community Bike Workshop.

He used harakeke re-spoking to create "dream weavers" — decorative totems designed to inspire dreams and promote a stronger connection to nature.

"Harakeke is my favourite material to work with — supple and strong when fresh, stiff and brittle once dry," Parker said.

Last weekend’s opening of the Cycle By Gallery was also the launch of Parker’s exhibition "Woven Hope" — creations made with bike rims, harakeke, driftwood and other objects.

The works can be viewed from bike or on foot through the shop windows at 11 Allen St.