Launch for poetry book

Knox Church will host the launch of Here I Belong, a posthumous collection of poems by the Rev Dr Peter Matheson, next week.

The launch will be held next Wednesday, October 15, from 5.30pm at Knox Church, 449 George St.

A Knox Church spokesperson said, in a statement, the event would be a special occasion to celebrate Dr Matheson’s life and words, and the public was warmly invited to attend. The book launch is supported by the Presbyterian Research Centre.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase on the night for $25 (cash only). Copies can also be ordered via email to Dr Graham Redding at minister@knoxchurch.org.nz

For more information, phone Knox Church, on 477-0229. — Allied Media