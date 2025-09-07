Actors to improvise, share experiences

Actors and comedians Gregory Cooper and Harriet Moir will perform the one-person show Every Brilliant Thing on alternate nights this month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin’s Birds of a Feather theatre company returns with a new critically-acclaimed show — Every Brilliant Thing, by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe.

Written as a one-person play, the show will be directed by Lara Macgregor and will feature Dunedin actors and comedians Harriet Moir and Gregory Cooper performing in rotation throughout the season, which runs from September 10-21.

Macgregor said the critically acclaimed play had become a global phenomenon, playing in over 80 countries.

“This play is truly special in that it is part script, part improvisation, and a whole lot of shared experience,’’ she said.

‘‘Opening on World Suicide Prevention Day, Every Brilliant Thing doesn’t shy away from talking about depression in the most funny, uplifting, and deeply human way.

‘‘I cannot wait to laugh and cry, and cry with laughter, alongside our Dunedin audiences.”

Taking on a comedy show about depression that is part scripted, part improvised and a fully immersive experience for the audience is an unusual challenge for the tiny Every Brilliant Thing team of Macgregor, Cooper, Moir, and sound designer/operator Tabitha Littlejohn.

‘‘The whole play is based around a list of brilliant things that the main character wants to give to their mum to show her there are good things to live for,’’ Macgregor said.

‘‘With the improvised elements and some audience participation, there is room for the actors to play — and both are very good improvisers.

‘‘Some of the funniest moments will come from audience interactions — although there is no requirement to be involved.’’

Muir said the main, overarching message of the play was hope.

‘‘It is heartfelt and uplifting, as we explore finding the joy in the simple things that we all have a tendency to overlook — like Christmas tree lights.’’

Cooper agreed, saying the aim of the show was to send the audience away ‘‘fully charged’’ with positive feelings.

‘‘Being part of this show with such fabulous people is a wonderful experience — we are all really enjoying it,’’ he said.

‘‘It is nice to work on a simple, honest piece of theatre, where you are relying on your craft to make a connection — that is very special.’’

Macgregor said performances of Every Brilliant Thing would feel like a ‘‘circle of love and trust’’.

‘‘We are all in it together.’’

• The Birds of a Feather production of Every Brilliant Thing will open next Wednesday, September 10, with a performance by Harriet Moir from 6.30pm at Dunedin North Intermediate.

Performances at DNI will then alternate between Moir (September 10, 12, 14, 17, 19 and 21), and Gregory Cooper (September 11, 13, 18, and 20).

The performance on September 16, will star Cooper and be held at Waitati Hall.

All performances at 6.30pm.

Bookings via www.trybooking.com

