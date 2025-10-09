Folk and fanfare on programme

Dunedin City Wind Orchestra and Mosgiel Brass rehearse together, under the baton of Mark Anderson, before Sunday afternoon’s concert. Photo: Naomi Simpson

Music lovers are in for a fusion of folk and fanfare as Dunedin City Wind Orchestra and Mosgiel Brass come together for a collaborative concert, "Roots & Rhythms", this weekend.

The third performance for the year for Dunedin City Wind Orchestra, the concert will be held this Sunday, October 12, from 3pm at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Founded by William Henderson more than 30 years ago, Dunedin City Wind Orchestra now performs under the baton of conductor Mark Anderson.

In a statement, Anderson said Sunday’s performance would feature a programme rooted in folk-influenced classical music, including works by Holst and Bartok.

Mosgiel Brass, conducted by Phil Craigie QSM, will also perform, with medleys of Stephen Foster and British Sea Songs.

The highlight of the afternoon will be the performance of Krzesany, a powerful 1974 symphonic poem by Polish composer Wojciech Kilar, arranged by Anderson for the combined forces of the wind orchestra by Mosgiel Brass. The piece, whose title refers to a kind of "sparking" or fire-leaping folk dance from Poland's Podhale region, is an energetic modern homage to traditional music.

Anderson said that, while Krzesany was "unmistakably modern", it was an entertaining piece and well worth hearing.

"Don't miss the chance to experience this partnership between DCWO and Mosgiel Brass, which promises to be an immense and thrilling sound, showcasing local musical talent and powerful folk-inspired classical repertoire in the beautiful acoustics of St. Paul's Cathedral," he said. — Allied Media