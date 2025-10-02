Viol, harpsichord: a showcase

Auckland-based viol specialist Polly Sussex (right) and versatile Dunedin musician David Burchell (harpsichord) will presend a baroque concert series this month, including a Dunedin concert next Thursday, October 9. Photo: supplied

Ever wondered what music the French King listened to before turning in for the night? Or perhaps what French music of the 18th century sounded like.

All will be revealed in "An evening at Versailles — Music from the 18th century French courts", a concert series touring Otago and Southland, presented by Auckland-based viol/viola da gamba specialist Polly Sussex and Dunedin’s David Burchell (harpsichord).

Following concerts in Alexandra, Cromwell and Invercargill, the duo will present a programme of intimate baroque music in Dunedin next Thursday, October 9, from 7.30pm at All Saints Church in North Dunedin.

Their final concert will be held on October 10 in Oamaru.

"An Evening at Versaille" will feature music by baroque composers Forqueray, Marais, Barriere, Dolle and Heudelinne, known today only to a few specialists musicians, but famous across Europe in their day as leading exponents for the viol instrument family.

"Their music has a charm and opulence equal to more well-remembered composers of the baroque era," Sussex said.

The programme will also include music for solo harpsichord by Francois Couperin.

Polly Sussex is one of a handful of string players in New Zealand who performs on the bass and treble violas da gamba.

David Burchell, who leads choirs and orchestras and is the Dunedin city organist, will accompany her on harpsichord.

