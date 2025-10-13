Man allegedly caught speeding in his grandma's stolen car

A man who allegedly stole his grandmother’s car from Queenstown was busted by police after being caught speeding in Dunedin.

Police spotted the speeding car in Saint Andrew St at about 5.45am on Saturday morning, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The car, a 2019-model BMW, was flagged as stolen.

A 22-year-old man had "taken his grandmother's vehicle without permission" earlier this month from an address in Queenstown, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was arrested and bailed to appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date.

Police were also called to Wray St, Brockville, at 10.30pm on Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a parked car.

A 28-year-old woman was still in the vehicle that had crashed and admitted to being the driver, Snr Sgt Bond said.

"Looks like the crash was due to going over the speed limit, coming round the corner, crashed into the back end of a parked car.

"As well as being under the influence of alcohol."

Officers initiated the drink-driving procedures but the woman refused.

She also refused to come back to the police station, so was arrested.

The woman recorded a breath alcohol level of 854mcg — the legal limit for adults is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

Her driver’s licence was suspended and she would appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date, Snr Sgt Bond said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz