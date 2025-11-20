Horsepower for hospice

Kelly Spiers enjoys the beauty of her fully restored 1971 HO Trans Am. PHOTOS: SAM HENDERSON

Big engines will back a bigger cause in Dunedin.

The Otago Community Hospice Charity Cruise & Car Show returns on Sunday, promising rumbling V8s, polished chrome and family-friendly fun while raising funds for local palliative care.

One of many eye-catching cars on display will be a 1964 Holden EH owned by Ryan Moore.

It is fitted with a five-litre fuel-injected V8 and a four-speed automatic from a mid-1990s Commodore.

Mr Moore bought the car in 2012 and sold it in 2017.

"I pretty much regretted that decision not very long after that."

He loved the car so much he ended up buying it back.

"Luckily the guy I sold it to was a customer at work, so I was still doing the servicing and warrants etc on it."

In 2022 Mr Moore convinced the customer to sell it back to him.

Last April it underwent a full panel-and-paint rebuild.

While panelbeater Murray McInnes worked on the bodywork, painter Glenn Croker gave it a full respray in tartan turquoise, a factory colour.

The EH sits 10cm-13cm lower than standard and still runs a factory-style column auto, though most of the mechanical work is Mr Moore’s own.

He had a particular love of Holdens, especially the EH.

"I just love the shape, I have had a few of them.

"The whole body style and everything is just something that really appeals to me," Mr Moore said.

Another striking car on display at the show will be a 1971 Pontiac HO Trans Am owned by Kelly Spiers.

"I love Pontiacs," Ms Spiers said.

She traced the car’s origins from factory assembly in Ohio, United States, through transportation to Canada before it was shipped to New Zealand in 1980.

Ms Spiers bought the car "in pieces" just before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Every nut and bolt was out of this car."

Alongside restorer Kelvin Towns, she spent the pandemic rebuilding the car from the ground up.

"He panel beat it and I painted it."

Just like the Phoenix decal on the bonnet, it had "risen from the ashes".

Ryan Moore likes his 1964 EH Holden so much that he bought it twice.

The original interior has been painstakingly restored, including a unique metallic silver dash bezel.

"I got that redone because ... it was pretty much gone.

"I found someone in the US called Randy Combs and he redoes them."

The left-hand-drive Pontiac packs a 455 big block, which makes it a joy to drive, but it is not the most economical on fuel.

“I don’t drive it very much, it is too much to run, it is a very thirsty car.

"But when I take it out, everyone looks," she said.

Charity Cruise & Car Show organiser Ken Schumacher said once again car owners of all kinds were welcome to turn up on the day for a show and shine.

There was no need to book in advance as owners could simply arrive at Hancock Park from 9am on the day.

Any car or motorcycle that is road-legal and unique is eligible to take part.

Judges will be awarding prizes for the best of British, US, Australian, Japanese and European vehicles, as well as the best motorcycle.

Raffles will offer a range of prizes including a NAPA tool kit valued at more than $700.

As well as fun for children such as face painting, young musicians from Taieri College will entertain the crowd.

Hot food will be provided by the Lions Club of Green Island.

About 1.30pm a convoy of the vehicles will tour through Dunedin and Mosgiel.

All proceeds go to the Otago Community Hospice where it will contribute to helping the local community.

The hospice is also accepting donations of sealed packets of biscuits.

People can also give by visiting otagohospice.co.nz/support-us/make-a-donation or by phoning 0800682-464.

Community Hospice

Charity Cruise and Car Show

Sunday, November 23

Hancock Park

Gates open 9am

