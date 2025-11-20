Free buses set for parade

Snoopy and the Red Baron delight during last year’s Dunedin Santa Parade. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN/ALLIED MEDIA

Families are being invited to swap car keys for a carefree celebration.

The 27th Dunedin Santa Parade on Sunday, November 30 will once again be a treat for all the family.

Dunedin Santa Parade chairman John Marsh said there would be about 80 entries, an increase on last year.

"There will be lots of live music, cultural groups, sports groups, entertainers, cartoon characters and of course the iconic Santa Parade floats.

"The dragon, Thunderbirds, Snoopy’s Christmas, Harry Potter, Snow White and 25 more fascinating floats, with the undoubted highlight being Santa Claus himself."

The Otago Regional Council will provide free buses on all Dunedin routes from 1pm to 6pm on the day.

To travel for free, passengers need only tell the bus driver they are travelling to or from the parade, they will not need to use their Bee Cards.

Transport portfolio lead Alan Somerville said roads will be busy and carparks hard to find in the city centre, so people are being urged to use Orbus services.

People should allow at least an hour to arrive before the parade, he said.

The parade is on Sunday, November 30, starting at 3pm from Regent St and travelling along George St to the Octagon.

