Highway to stay closed amid spate of southern fires

A helicopter dumps water on the vegetation fire near Balclutha on Thursday afternoon. Photo: Nick Brook

A Southland highway looks set to stay closed overnight as crews battle a vegetation fire, one of multiple blazes being fought across the South.

A section of State Highway 96 near Mataura was closed earlier this afternoon because of the fire, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said

The closure affects SH96 between the intersections of SH1 and Waimumu Road.

In an update about 4.40pm, an NZTA spokesman said the highway was expected to remain closed overnight as efforts continued to contain the fire.

It comes after Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said they were responding to a spate of fires in Otago and Southland, amid strong winds and high temperatures across the regions.

Southland fire officials said crews were battling three other vegetation fires, at Dacre-Morton Mains, Makarewa and Greenhills.

Crews were called to the rural property, 1km north of Balclutha, about 1pm. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

Earlier, multiple crews were called to a paddock fire in South Otago.

They were alerted to the blaze, about 200m north off Johnston Rd, 1km from Balclutha, about 1pm.

Helicopters and seven fire appliances were at the scene, a Fenz spokesman said, the choppers collecting water from the nearby river to dump on the blaze.

A witness said stifling warmth and fierce winds were fanning flames at the rural property.

In an update shortly before 2pm Fenz said the fire was about 150m x 50m in size at 2pm, but had spread since then.

Dead wood smoulders in the paddock. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

From the hill above, the witness said the fire appeared to come from a heap of dead wood, possibly collected after recent storms.

A huge cloud of smoke blown south by the wind occasionally obscured the area.

Two pumps, and one support appliance sped from Balclutha volunteer fire brigade about 1pm. Crews from Clutha Valley and Dunedin stations also attended.

Further north, a fire in pine trees close to Goodwood, near Palmerston, was reported about 2.35pm.

"There are currently six trucks in attendance, with more on the way. Three helicopters are responding," a Fenz spokesperson said.

In Papakaio, in the Waitaki District, a paddock fire was caused by a trampoline getting blown into powerlines.

"We were alerted at around 2.40pm this afternoon and four crews are fighting the fire."

