Dunedin fire truck breaks down on way to job

A Dunedin-based fire command unit lost power and had to ‘‘coast’’ down the motorway the day before firefighters go on strike seeking better pay and equipment.

New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) Dunedin secretary Mike Taylor said the command unit was deployed to a large vegetation fire in Balclutha after a third alarm was raised.

‘‘The command unit made it as far as Lookout Point Hill before losing all power and having to coast to the bottom of the hill and wait for rescue.’’

The command unit came to a stop in the Concord on-ramp and had to wait for a tow.

SF Taylor said this was just another, real-life, example on the ‘‘lack of resilience’’ within Fire and Emergency New Zealand when it comes to equipment.

Roslyn Station’s lead fire appliance has also suffered a breakdown, and the Willowbank station was running on a 29-year-old spare truck.

For months, Dunedin firefighters were operating a 39-year-old aerial appliance as their newer 28-year-old truck was out of action.

‘‘This is just what we're talking about . . . this is just an example of what's happening elsewhere in the country and why we're striking.’’

Tomorrow, Dunedin firefighters would again walk off the job for one hour at midday.

Fenz and NZPFU have been locked in negotiations for a collective employment agreement for career firefighters.

After multiple failures to come to an agreement, NZPFU began nationwide industrial action in August.

Talks between the union and Fenz centred around health and safety concerns, ageing equipment, staffing numbers and pay.

Fenz has been approached for comment.

