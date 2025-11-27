'Early Xmas present': Dunedin gets another direct flight to Australia

From March next year, Monday flights will be added to Jetstar’s existing schedule along its Dunedin—Gold Coast route. Photo: ODT Files

Christmas has come early for Dunedin Airport with Jetstar increasing to four the number of weekly flights direct to the Gold Coast.

From March next year, Monday flights will be added to Jetstar’s existing schedule along its Dunedin—Gold Coast route.

The Australian airline’s service had until now only been available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

In a statement, Dunedin Airport chief executive Daniel De Bono said he was ecstatic about the increase in flights.

‘‘We're thrilled to be able to offer an early Christmas present to our locals and our Aussie mates who have given us outstanding support on this service since it launched in June this year.

‘‘Just last week it was reported by Stats NZ that visitor arrivals from Australia to New Zealand had increased by 12% in the 12 months to September this year.

‘‘Dunedin is definitely playing its part with and how good to be able to offer four Jetstar direct services every week from March.’’

Dunedin Airport welcomed the return of regular and direct international services when the service was launched back in June.

In September, the airport reported that bookings for the service had hit over 20,000.

Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker was delighted by the news.

‘‘This is great recognition for the city and the south as we know our heritage and wildlife are such drawcards for trans-Tasman visitors.’’

Business South chief executive Mike Collins said the news was great for both Dunedin and the South.

It would open up ‘‘even stronger links’’ with the Gold Coast.

‘‘Connectivity matters, and this makes trans-Tasman collaboration easier than ever.’’

Enterprise Dunedin acting destination manager Teresa Fogarty said they were thrilled by the increase in flights.

‘‘This announcement is a real vote of confidence in our destination and the overall viability of the route.

‘‘We continue to tell our Ōtepoti story in the local Gold Coast market and we’re seeing increasing numbers of Aussies coming over to experience a taste of southern hospitality.

‘‘Great news for our city and the visitor-experience economy.’’

Jetstar chief executive Stephanie Tully said the low-cost carrier was committed to helping Kiwis take off more for less.

‘‘This year we’ve significantly expanded our network and our reliability is as strong as it’s ever been, meaning that Kiwis have more choice when travelling than ever before.’’