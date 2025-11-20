Movember launches golf swear cards

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Men’s charity Movember thinks the golf course has to be one of the "sweary-est places" , so this month, in partnership with the Alternative Commentary Club, it has launched a fundraising initiative offering swear cards at golf courses.

For every swear word said on course, people can give $1 to Movember to help improve men’s health.

Movember New Zealand head Robert Dunne said as golf was the number one sport for New Zealand men, the course felt like the perfect place for swear cards.

“Everyone has got a male in their life they love — a dad, a brother, a son, a partner, a mate.

"This is a s... hot new initiative that encourages men to show up for them in a way that feels real."

The charity said more than two in five male deaths occur prematurely (41.8%) — before they reach the age of 75.

Ischaemic heart disease remains the leading cause of death in men, followed by cancer of the digestive system and suicide.

Players can collect their swear cards at selected golf pro shops.