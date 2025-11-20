Santa is coming to Taieri

Incoming Taieri Network community connector Jean Bonner (left) and outgoing connector Teresa Christie are both looking forward to "A Very Taieri Christmas". Photo: Sam Henderson

Mosgiel will sparkle as "A Very Taieri Christmas" returns next month.

Taieri Network community connector Teresa Christie said the event would light up December with after-hours shopping and family fun.

It will take place along Gordon Rd on Friday, December 5, 5pm-9pm.

"It is a festive occasion, bringing together the community, families and businesses,” Mrs Christie said.

Shops will be filled with gift ideas and offer in-store specials.

Food trucks and street stalls will complement local restaurants with plenty of treats.

Live entertainment will include local performers such as the Taieri College Choir.

Performer Rainbow Rosalind and "balloonologist" Pippity-Pop will delight children, who can also enjoy face painting.

A major drawcard will be Santa’s grotto at Taieri Network, 176 Gordon Rd, where families can have a free Christmas photo taken with him from 5pm to 9pm.

The photos will be uploaded to A Very Taieri Christmas Facebook page so they can download and share them.

A residential Christmas lights competition will showcase the most eye-catching displays, with prizes for the best-decorated and most striking themed display.

Entries will be added to an interactive map so people can plan their own driving tour of the lights or join an Otago Heritage Bus Society trip on selected nights to see the brightest displays.

Printed maps will also be available.

Details at taierixmas.co.nz

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz