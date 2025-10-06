Three injured in SH6 crash near Kingston

Photo: ODT Files

Three people are injured after a serious crash near Kingston.

Two vehicles collided on the Kingston Garston Highway (State Highway 6), just south of Kingston this morning, police confirmed in a statement.

The crash was near the intersection with Kent St, the NZ Transport agency added.

Police said they received a report of the incident at 11.10am. Three people sustained minor injuries and ambulance services attended.

The northbound lane of SH6 was closed for a time for vehicle recovery, but had reopened by 2.15pm.