Three injured in SH6 crash near Kingston

    Three people are injured after a serious crash near Kingston.

    Two vehicles collided on the Kingston Garston Highway (State Highway 6), just south of Kingston this morning, police confirmed in a statement.

    The crash was near the intersection with Kent St, the NZ Transport agency added.

    Police said they received a report of the incident at 11.10am. Three people sustained minor injuries and ambulance services attended.

    The northbound lane of SH6 was closed for a time for vehicle recovery, but had reopened by 2.15pm.

     

