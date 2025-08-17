Grant aims to make access to recreation facilities easier

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Getting more people more active, more often is the aim of the Queenstown Lakes District Council with the launch of its 2025 Get Active Community Grant.

The annual grant enables eligible organisations to apply for QLDC sport and recreation facility entry passes, so their patrons can access the facilities and programmes on offer at Queenstown Events Centre, Wānaka Recreation Centre and Paetara Aspiring Central.

QLDC community partnerships adviser Marie Schmidt said the grant aimed to give access to facilities for people who might find it difficult otherwise.

"The 2024 grant enabled 595 entries into our facilities which is a great result. It represented a 41% redemption rate which we’re hoping to improve with this year’s programme as we’re simplifying the passes on offer."

"This year, we’re focusing on making the process even easier for organisations to apply and for participants to use the passes, so we can help more people enjoy the benefits of an active lifestyle."

The Get Active Community Grant will now feature two types of passes. The first is a free swim pass which grants access to Alpine Aqualand, Wānaka Recreation Centre and Arrowtown Memorial Pool in the summer. The second pass is an all-facilities pass which grants access to all sport and recreation facilities offerings, excluding our sport leagues and some programmes.

The 2025-26 grant funding criteria remain the same as previous years which are as follows.—

Applicants must be a registered charity, incorporated society or not-for-profit group.

Applicants must be based in the Queenstown Lakes District.

Sports groups and businesses are not eligible.

Applications for this year’s grants open on Friday August 1 and close on Sunday August 24.

More details including how to apply can be found online at www.qldc.govt.nz/community/community-funding

— Allied Media