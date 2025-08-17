Historic Queenstown cottage up for grabs

Photo: Supplied

A slice of Queenstown’s history is on the market.

Fittingly, 5 Hobart St’s deadline sale closes next Friday, exactly 138 years after the first certificate of title was issued.

The original Hobart Cottage, on a 986sqm site, was built by gardener Andrew Bayley, but it’s been owned by Suzie and the late Warwick Stalker for the past 47 years.

Hobart Cottage has been extended over the years, and now comprises four bedrooms, two living areas and two bathrooms, across two separate neighbouring buildings, plus a workshop, garage and separate sleepout/office.

While the cottage retains some of its original features, including a lake stone fireplace, it’s not heritage-listed.

Weka Legal & Real Estate lawyer and director Karen Castiglione says the property, where Suzie used to host garden parties, "really is a slice of Queenstown history".

It’s located on a no-exit street, walking distance to Queenstown’s CBD, the Queenstown Gardens and Lake Whakatipu.

Hobart Cottage, built almost 140 years ago, still boats its original lake stone fireplace. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

She notes, however, the site is proposed to become high-density residential under Queenstown council’s proposed urban intensification variation — it’s currently zoned medium-density residential, with an 8m height limit, making the potential value "a bit of a wildcard".

Castiglione says she’s been fielding inquiries from developers as well as individuals "who say they want something with some heritage value to it".

"It would be nice if somebody wanted to keep some pieces of it."