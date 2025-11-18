Air NZ to run winter Aust flight

An Air New Zealand Airbus A320 plane passes the Remarkables as it heads in to land at Queenstown airport. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Competition on the Queenstown to Brisbane route continues to heat up, with Air New Zealand to resume a seasonal non-stop service next winter after a five-year absence.

The national carrier announced yesterday the service would begin on June 22, with three flights a week until October 23.

The move, which will add 17,000 seats over the period, matches low-cost carrier Jetstar, which announced in September it would fly the route three times a week over the same period.

It is Air New Zealand’s first non-stop service between the two centres since 2020, when it was canned because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Virgin Australia and Qantas resumed direct flights between the two centres in 2022.

Destination Queenstown destination and brand general manager Sarah O'Donnell said another direct service between Brisbane and Queenstown would be a "welcome boost for our winter season".

"The Australian market is our largest and most important international visitor market, with our Aussie friends staying longer and doing more, particularly over winter," Ms O’Donnell said.

Queenstown Airport chief executive Shane O’Hare also welcomed the move, saying the morning flight time would be "great for those wanting to catch up with friends and family".

It would also be a convenient option for those with onward flight connections from Brisbane, he said.

Air New Zealand short haul and domestic general manager Lucy Hall said the route would provide more opportunities for travel in both directions.

"We know Queenstown is a year-round favourite for Australians.

"This connection will also help bring more visitors to our region during the ski and adventure season.

``It gives Queenslanders another direct option to fly into the South Island, giving them the ability to explore Queenstown, the wider Otago region, and more of the beautiful South Island."

The flights depart Queenstown at 9.05am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and depart Brisbane at 11.55am on the same days.

