Exhibition opened

Schoolgirls watch as troops march past while Governor-General Sir Charles Fergusson takes the salute at the official opening of the New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition, in Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 24.11.1925

At 20 minutes past 2 the 12th Field Battery, NZ Artillery, started firing a salute of 19 guns as the Governor-General, Sir Charles Fergusson, left his residence in London street for the Exhibition Park.

His Excellency entered the Park by the west gate and proceeded to the Sports Ground by way of the Amusement Park Avenue; the route being lined by Territorial troops. He came on to the Sports Ground by the northern end, where he was met and welcomed by Mr J. Sutherland Ross, president and chairman of directors, by the other members of the board, and by the general manager (Mr C.P. Hainsworth).

As he passed on to the ground, two guards of honour, one from HMS Dunedin and the other from the 1st Battalion Otago Regiment, each consisting of three officers and 100 other ranks, gave him the Royal Salute. At the same time the Third Arm of the Service paid its compliment, four aeroplanes from Wigram Aerodrome circling over the ground. His Excellency, after inspecting the guards of honour, proceeded to the special stage erected in the centre of the Sports Ground, where, on his arrival, the flag was broken, and the Cadet Bugle Band sounded the General Salute. The guards of honour then marched past to the music of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders’ Military Band, paying His Excellency the usual compliment as they went by.

His Excellency the Governor-General, who was received with hearty applause by the people present and cheers by the children, spoke in a very distinct voice. He said: "I have a message from His Majesty the King, reading as follows: ‘I wish all possible success to the New Zealand and South Seas International Exhibition which opens today. I am confident that such a display of the resources, arts, and manufactures of the Dominion itself, of the other ports of the British Empire which are participating, and of foreign countries also, cannot fail to achieve good results in promoting co-operation and prosperity amongst my people and in furthering international goodwill. — George R.I.’" (Applause and cheers.)

How lucky we are

Propitious circumstances happily attended the opening of the New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition. It was a proud day for Dunedin and for the Dominion. While it constitutes a magnificent tribute to local enterprise, the undertaking is imposing also in its national and its Imperial aspects.

The scene witnessed at Logan Park yesterday is destined to be in the minds of all present the visual remembrance of an historic occasion. The ceremony was characterised by a note that was in keeping with the higher ideal and the deeper significance of the undertaking itself.

The sun shone bravely on a thousand banners and all the panoply suitable to the commemoration of a day of great fruition. A spirit of gratification and optimism could not but prevail in such circumstances.

— editorial

— ODT, 18.11.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)