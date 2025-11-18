Air link plays part in rise

Air New Zealand and Jetstar Airbus A320s come and go along the runway at Dunedin Airport. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Direct flights between Dunedin and the Gold Coast have been a "major contributor" to an increase in visitors from across the Ditch, Dunedin Airport says.

According to data released by Stats NZ last week, visitor arrivals from Australia to New Zealand increased 153,500 (12%) to 1.48million in the 12 months to September this year.

For the September month, 2025 was the second highest for the number of visitor arrivals from Australia, after 2019, international travel statistics spokesman Bryan Downes said.

"The increase in visitor numbers from Australia in the September 2025 year coincided with an increase in flights between Australia and New Zealand, and a Tourism New Zealand marketing campaign from early 2025 targeting the Australian market.

"Among Australian states and territories, residents of Queensland contributed the most to visitor growth from Australia in the September 2025 year, up almost 65,000, or 18%."

The 418,100 visitor arrivals from Queensland were a record for any year from that state, Mr Downes said.

Dunedin Airport chief executive Daniel De Bono said the statistics made for excellent reading and reinforced its decision to offer direct services from Dunedin to the Gold Coast.

"We have been very pleased with the level of demand since the service was launched in June this year and this has been [a] major contributor to these figures."

According to Stats NZ, Dunedin Airport saw a total of 1609 visitors from Queensland in the 12 months to September this year — an increase of 53,544.6% from three visitors in the year to September 2024.

Mr De Bono said the numbers showed direct services significantly increased visitation, stimulated demand "and play a vital role in the strength and growth of a destination".

A Jetstar spokesperson said the airline was thrilled to see more Australians choosing New Zealand as their holiday destination.

"Our Gold Coast-Dunedin flights have made it easier than ever for Queenslanders to explore the South Island, with more than 58,000 low-fares seats a year."

There had been strong demand for the route since launch, which was expected to continue, the spokesperson said.

