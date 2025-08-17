Rhythm and Alps reveals line-up for 15th anniversary

Rhythm and Alps will return for its 15th anniversary this December with a line-up that will feature international heavyweights and homegrown artists.

From December 29 to 31, the festival will once again take place in the Cardrona Valley, drawing crowds from all over the country.

With over 10,000 people expected to attend, tickets have already gone on sale.

Rhythm and Alps announced its line-up this week with a collection of both international and New Zealand-based artists.

International artists will include United Kingdom heavyweights Rudim3ntal, American singer Santigold, and british rapper Dizzee Rascal.

The show’s headliner is yet to be announced.

The rest of the line-up will include sets from Badger, Chaos In The CBD, Catching Cairo, Corrella, Dombresky (Disco Dom), Fish56Octagon, Gentlemens Club, KANINE, Kurupt FM, Swimming Paul, and The Black Seeds.