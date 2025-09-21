Collective aims to invite and inspire

Work by Sophie Melville. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

What do you get when you put six creative artists in one room? Artē Collective, a new space for creativity.

Local artists Andi Regan, Jenny Chisholm, Sophie Melville, Lizzie Carruthers, Briar Hardy-Hesson and Sue Rutherford have united for one purpose — to bring a contemporary feel to Wānaka’s art scene.

The collective will be found at The Green, a newly developed precinct in Luggate, which also includes a cafe, a barber and, soon, a pottery gallery. The women hail from Wānaka, Lake Hāwea, Maungawera Valley and Queensberry, and plan to offer an evolving gallery space where visitors can engage directly with the artists, and discover original works.

Work by Sue Rutherford. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

They described the hub as a contemporary, artist-led gallery bringing fresh energy to the local art scene.

"I had been looking for a space to open an arts collective in Wānaka for years," Regan said.

"Three of us had previously been part of a successful collective in Cromwell for over 15 years, but our aim was always to bring something similar closer to home.

"When the opportunity in Luggate came up, we connected with other artists we admired, and Artē Collective was born."

The gallery is set to open the last weekend of September with an official opening party on October 10.

The collective’s name pays homage to the location’s local charm.

"Artē" draws from the tongue-in-cheek nickname of "Luggarte", affectionately used by locals.

Work by Lizzie Carruthers. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The playful nod reflected the group’s commitment to both artistic integrity and approachability, she said.

Luggate was chosen for its affordability and also for its future potential.

Wānaka’s high commercial rents made an artist-led initiative financially unfeasible, but when the group learned The Green was being developed by Stuart Pinfold, they saw an opportunity.

The gallery is part of an influx of talented artists making moves to and within Wānaka such as Australian/Kiwi artist Andrew Tischler who opened a gallery in Northlake this month.

Each member of the collective will contribute a distinctive artistic perspective.

Painting by Jenny Chisholm. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

United by a deep connection to Wānaka, the artists work across disciplines including ceramics, painting, sculpture, jewellery, printmaking and object art.

Rutherford explores the tactile beauty of natural forms through ceramics, Chisholm paints vivid landscapes, Regan creates sculptural works from re-purposed industrial materials, Carruthers delights audiences with expressive animal portraits, full of personality and narrative charm, Hardy-Hesson is a jeweller and multidisciplinary artist and Melville’s abstract watercolours offer layered, emotive landscapes.

Despite their stylistic differences, their works can sit across the room from one another.

"A flock of sculptural birds may sit next to a central inspired landscape, looking as they have just flown off the canvas. A vibrant oil painted fox may sneakily glance down at a ceramic hare ready to leap. Imaginative objects will offer a quirky surprise next to calm watercolour palettes," Regan said.

"The strength of this collective lies in our differences. We all work in different medium, but the connections between our works — whether visual, conceptual, or tonal — create a rich and engaging gallery environment."

Work by Briar Hardy-Hesson. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Regan believed what set Artē Collective apart from traditional galleries was its personal, accessible approach.

The artists share all responsibilities of running the space, including staffing the gallery, engaging with visitors, and contributing to the day-to-day operations.

As a result, visitors could expect authentic conversations, behind-the-scenes insight, and the rare chance to see artists at work in their own space.

"We want people to feel completely comfortable, whether they’re seasoned collectors or just curious. ‘Just looking’ is always welcome. Our aim is to inspire and invite."

Beyond the gallery walls, the vision for Artē Collective is deeply community focused. The artists hope to contribute to Luggate’s identity as an emerging destination, a place where creativity, conversation, and small business can thrive together.