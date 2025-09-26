Climbing mountains to raise awareness of prostate cancer

Ian Stichbury at the top of Treble Cone. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

It could be said Neil Stichbury does not have luck on his side, but that has not stopped him from scaling the highest of new heights.

The 63-year-old has broken his right leg twice and his collarbone once, had irregular heartbeat issues and was diagnosed with prostate cancer 12 months ago.

A pragmatic fellow, Mr Stichbury took it on the chin, and decided to climb "the height" of Mt Everest on skis to raise awareness of prostate cancer.

Mr Sitchbury said climbing Mt Everest itself "never tickled my fancy" but he was climbing Treble Cone about 18 times this month to reach the height of the famed Himalayan peak.

In doing so, he is raising $1200 for prostate cancer and Blue September, an annual awareness and fundraising campaign during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in New Zealand.

"It is a gentle perambulation up Treble Cone — up to 8000m at the moment.

Mr Stichbury (right) and friend Ian Evans near the top of Treble Cone on their ‘‘Everest’’ climb.

"I really don’t believe all the hype around needing oxygen," he joked.

The North Islander moved to Hawea seven years ago to pursue his love of skiing and the great outdoors.

He sold ski gear and often outdoor gear for those who truly were braving Everest.

He chose to walk up Treble Cone on skis, because there "are plenty of guys doing push-ups and all of that" and he wanted to be different.

Each 500m climb took him an hour up and just three minutes down on skis.

The days had not been consistent because of closures, weather and a short stint back home to the United Kingdom, he said.

He started in the second week of September and would finish his climb, the last 848m, this week.

Lake Wanaka shimmers from the top of Treble Cone at sunrise.

Meanwhile, his own cancer was at a healthy under-control level.

He was low-level stage-one and doctors had caught it early, he said.

He went in for regular tests, which he encouraged others his age to do as well.

As for the last week of climbing his Everest, he was sure it would be a real test.

"I am getting slower every day," he said.

olivia.caldwell@odt.co.nz