No new sightings of Dunedin woman's missing daughter

Te Anihana Pomana. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Many people have come forward with information about a woman who went missing in Auckland over a month ago, but no new sightings have been reported, police say.

Te Anihana Pomana was last seen leaving Sky City in central Auckland just after 5am on 21 August.

The 25-year-old left all her belongings in the hotel.

Pomana's mother, Catherine Anderson, of Dunedin, has made public appeals for her daughter to make contact.

Police told RNZ they were continuing to investigate all lines of enquiry, but there had been no confirmed sightings of Pomana since that morning.

"Police and whānau hold grave concerns for Te Anihana's safety and urge anyone who sees her to call 111 immediately," a spokesperson said.

Police and Pomana's family made an appeal for information earlier in September.

Flyers were also distributed to local businesses.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said at the time there was nothing to suggest foul play, but the length of time Pomana had been missing and the fact she left all her possessions was worrying.

"We just do not know what's happened to her."

Friend said with such vast networks of CCTV in Auckland city, it was surprising Pomana had not been seen on CCTV after leaving Sky City hotel.

Te Anihana Pomana, 25, was last seen leaving Sky City on August 21 around 5.06am. Photo: NZ Police

Pomana's mother, Catherine Anderson, made an plea for her daughter to make contact.

"Te Anihana is a much loved daughter, aunty, sister, friend and mokopuna," she said, "As a mother I'm appealing to anyone who has seen her to come forward.

"Te Anihana, if you see this we all love you and miss you and want to know you're okay."