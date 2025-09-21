Free passes awarded to community groups

Mint Charitable Trust and Community Link are among several organisations in the region being awarded free entry passes to sport and recreation facilities.

Queenstown Lakes District Council has selected more than 16 community groups from across Wanaka and Queenstown to award more than 1300 passes.

The annual Get Active Community Grants enables organisations to apply for QLDC Sport and Recreation facility passes so their patrons can access the facilities for free.

This includes organisations supporting new migrants, disabled people, and young people.

QLDC community partnerships adviser Marie Schmidt said the passes were a great way to get more people active, particularly those who may not have the means, or confidence, to access sport and recreation facilities.

‘‘Feedback from last year’s recipients highlighted several positive outcomes from attending sport and recreation facilities.

‘‘It was great to hear of so many people enjoying physical activity, but we also received feedback around improved mental wellbeing, stronger social connections, and financial relief for individuals and families,’’ she said.

The Get Active Community Grant features two types of passes. The first one is a free swim pass which grants access to Alpine Aqualand, Wanaka Recreation Centre and Arrowtown Memorial Pool (in the summer). The second pass grants access to the majority of QLDC’s sport and recreation facilities — including pool, casual sport, gym and group fitness classes.

Ms Schmidt said organisations submitted high quality applications laying out creative strategies of how to get their members to benefit from the grant and get active.

These passes will be valid for a year and will grant 1310 entries to sport and recreation facilities in the district.

Other recipients include Central Otago Living Options, Alpine Community Development Trust, Adventure Development Limited (ADL), Central Lakes Family Service and many others. — Allied Media