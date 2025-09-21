Flooding affects highways, severe winds in Canterbury

Flooding reported on SH6 in Central Otago, SH73 on West Coast

MetService red level wind warning for Canterbury until about 3pm Sunday

Power outages in pockets of South Island due to fallen trees and wind

Emergency Management Canterbury says people should remain vigilant, with extreme winds continuing to hit parts of the region.

​​​​A rare red level strong wind warning remains in effect for Canterbury about and west of State Highway 1, north of a line Temuka to Lake Tekapo until about 3pm today.

Severe gale northwesterlies with damaging gusts of 150km/h were forecast for exposed places. Winds have eased further south, although gusts of up to 100 km/h were still possible until mid-afternoon, MetService said.

A strong wind warning has been issued for Canterbury east of SH1, north of a line Temuka to Lake Tekapo. Severe gale north to northwesterlies gusting 120km/h in exposed places, especially about Banks Peninsula.

A heavy rain warning is in place for the ranges of Westland District about and north of Harihari, and for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers north of Mount Cook until 3pm. Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions were possible.

Severe winds toppled this tree on the Arundel Rakaia Gorge Rd. Photo: RNZ

MetService recorded a 224km/h gust at Mt Hutt Summit in Canterbury overnight and said the station stopped recording after it.

Emergency Management Canterbury acting group controller Phill Mackay says those still in the warning area need to remain cautious.

"Just continue to watch the forecast, watch the weather and, wherever you are, be aware that you could still experience some wind gusts through this afternoon."

The concerns about the extreme winds whipping up fires or causing extensive infrastructure have so far not come to pass.

"We did see some severe winds overnight. The Geraldine Forest experienced gusts of 190km/h and down on the Ashburton Plains we saw gusts 110km/h.

"Fortunately, we didn't experience the fires that we potentially could have, so that's fantastic that everyone did check on those old fires.

"We haven't heard of any significant damage to infrastructure. The power companies have suffered some power outages across the region. However, they are dealing with them as a business as usual activity.

"The level of power outages is no more significant than other wind events that we have across Canterbury during the spring, summer period."

Small pockets were still without power in the central and lower South Island by 2pm.

Election hoardings were blown over in strong winds in Middlemarch, inland Dunedin. PHOTO: SHEILA RAMSAY

Flooding and strong winds in Central Otago, West Coast

Orange level wind and rain warnings had lifted for the lower South Island by 10am but earlier contractors for NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi were called out to incidents of fallen trees and signage on highways.

Contractors had also been dispatched after reports of flooding on SH6 in Central Otago this morning, and surface flooding on SH73 between Kumara Junction and Arthur’s Pass, an NZTA spokesman said.

Grey District council said there were reports of roofs lifting and confirmed lampposts were down in a few areas including Bright St and Cobden.

"Please stay home, and report problems via our Snap Send Solve app, or by phoning us. Staff and contractors are out and about," the council said in a Facebook post.

Fire and Emergency said crews were also called to a house where about six sheets of iron had blown loose off a verandah roof.

NZTA has a general warning in place due to strong winds, advising road users to take extra care, especially those operating light or high-sided vehicles. In Canterbury, people were advised to avoid travel due to dangerous driving conditions.

In Queenstown, it was a wet and windy start. Light snowfall on the Crown Range Road has been cleared, as have a few minor rock falls.

With rain still falling, please drive with care as surface flooding and more rockfalls were likely across the network, a spokesman for the Queenstown Lakes District Council said.

In Southland, the Milford Road (SH94) was closed due to heavy overnight rain increasing the avalanche hazard but opened at 10am today.

The avalanche risk was low, and the road would remain open throughout Sunday, the Milford Road Alliance advised.

However, Monday was looking unsettled and travel disruptions over the day were possible as well as an early overnight closure. More rain was forecast for the area during the week.

Rain and gusts in South

Meteorologist David Miller says the front brought about 60mm of rain to Fiordland overnight on Saturday, as well as very strong gusts to Southland, Otago and Canterbury.

"In Canterbury in the High Country we are seeing some pretty extreme gusts up at Mt Hutt. Very, very strong winds - 121 knots, so that's about 220 kilometres per hour gusts," Miller said.

Gusts of 120km/h also hit Mid Dome in Southland and about 150km/h have hit Lamb Hill in Otago.

A 165km/h gust was recorded at Puysegur Point, 135km/h at Roxburgh Airport and 120km/h at Mid Dome and Mt Kaukau.

Miller said the front moved through Fiordland overnight and was making its way through Southland, Clutha and the southern part of Westland this morning.

On the West Coast, people were warned to prepare for a deluge with an orange heavy rain warning in place. Swells of up to 5.5 metres are expected from Jackson Bay up to Karamea during high tide.

Overnight 83mm rainfall hit Mt Cook Village, 74.4mm at Franz Josef and 64.4mm at Milford Sound Airport.

Waitaki fire under control

Firefighters were dampening down a vegetation fire which broke out due to downed power lines in the Waitaki District this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ said a small fire at Windsor Park, north-east of Oamaru, was under control and crews were expected to leave the scene later this morning. A spokesperson says the strong wind warnings have caused far fewer issues than anticipated.

Fire and Emergency hoped there would not be another round of preventable blazes as high winds rolled across Canterbury.

District Commander Rob Hands said earlier in the week, firefighters were kept busy extinguishing blazes that shouldn't have happened.

Hands said fire crews from 90 brigades would be ready to deal with any problems today.

Farmers who lit outdoor fires in recent weeks were urged to check they are fully extinguished.

- Additional reporting ODT Online