Humpback whale dies after stranding

People gather to look at the dead humpback whale washed ashore at Doctors Pt on this morning before it was carted away on a truck to be buried. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

An adult humpback whale that got stranded on a sandbar near Waitati suffered significant injuries and later died, conservation groups say.

The Department of Conservation rangers, Project Jonah, Surf Lifesaving New Zealand, local rūnaka and members of the public gathered at the scene yesterday as the whale tried to free itself from the bar a few hundred metres off Doctors Pt in Blueskin Bay.

Marine scientist and Doctors Pt resident Tom Brough, of Earth Sciences New Zealand, told the Otago Daily Times yesterday he saw the humpback swimming along the coast in the morning and it became stranded about 10.30am.

The whale got into trouble about 10.30am yesterday and had drifted into an estuary this morning. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Dr Brough said at this time of year, humpback whales were migrating south and while strandings were "not common", the coast off Warrington was somewhat of a hotspot for beached whales. He believed this mammal had been travelling alone.

By this morning the whale had washed further inland, attracting a large crowd of people. Representatives from Doc, Dunedin City Council and the rūnaka were also at the site.

Doc operations manager Gabe Davies said in a statement today the humpback was estimated to be about 8 to 10 metres long and had sustained significant injuries. Staff, working closely with Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki, Project Jonah, and Surf Life Saving New Zealand, made attempts to free it.

"Humpback whales are a taonga and are normally found in deep water. When they come ashore like this, it is often because they are unwell.

"Given the high risk to people’s safety when working with stranded whales in darkness, the decision was made to return to the beach once it was light."

Doc staff arrived early this morning to find the humpback had died and said staff worked with the council and Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki to develop a plan for the "respectful relocation" of the whale.

Doc says the whale was estimated to be about 8 to 10 metres long. PHOTO: ALISTAIR CRAIG

In a post on Facebook this morning, Project Jonah said it received reports of the stranding yesterday and monitored the whale, alongside Doc rangers, Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki, and Surf Life Saving New Zealand.

"It was hoped the whale would be able to free itself on the incoming tide and during this time, we consulted with several organisations through the International Whaling Commission’s Global Stranding Experts Panel to plan next steps.

"Large stranded whales, particularly in locations like this, can be extremely difficult to refloat. Sadly, the whale did not move off the bar with the tide and later Saturday afternoon, Doc staff were able to approach the whale.

"Together we assessed the whale's health, which showed signs of malnutrition, sickness, and possible physical injury. This was an unwell animal and likely the reason it was unable to refloat itself."

- ODT Online