Warm welcome for Otago and Ranfurly Shield

The Ranfurly Shield is home - and Otago rugby players are determined to keep it here.

Players and coaches arrived at Dunedin Airport this morning with their precious cargo, gained from their stunning 38-36 win over Canterbury in Christchurch yesterday.

They were greeted by over 200 fans, old and young, desperate to get a selfie with the famous Log o' Wood.

Elliot Anderson, 6, holds the Ranfurly Shield as Lucas Casey, the flanker who scored two tries for Otago, arrived at Dunedin Airport with the team this morning. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

All Blacks forward Fabian Holland, family members and the Otago rhythmic gymnastics team - waiting for their flight to Auckland for the national championships - all joined in the Ottaaagggooo chant.

Co-captain Sam Gilbert wore a broad smile as he arrived with the Shield and was immediately flocked by well-wishers.

Gilbert said Otago were delighted to bring the Shield back to Dunedin for the first time in five years.

They have little time to regroup as they must defend it against North Harbour on Saturday.