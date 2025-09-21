Warm welcome for Otago and Ranfurly Shield

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Ranfurly Shield is home - and Otago rugby players are determined to keep it here.
Players and coaches arrived at Dunedin Airport this morning with their precious cargo, gained from their stunning 38-36 win over Canterbury in Christchurch yesterday.
They were greeted by over 200 fans, old and young, desperate to get a selfie with the famous Log o' Wood.
Co-captain Sam Gilbert wore a broad smile as he arrived with the Shield and was immediately flocked by well-wishers.
Gilbert said Otago were delighted to bring the Shield back to Dunedin for the first time in five years.
They have little time to regroup as they must defend it against North Harbour on Saturday.