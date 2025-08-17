Steps taken to improve men’s mental health

Training and raising funds for mental health are Heavy Breathers members (back from left) Ben Norris, Ieremia Morris, Ted Woolley and Joe McGuinness, (front from left) Tayne Loubser, Oscar Reid and Jack Callear. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Young runners are rallying for wellbeing.

The Heavy Breathers, a Dunedin-based group of 51 university students, will once again line up for the Emerson’s Dunedin Marathon on September 14, to raise money for men’s mental health.

In 2024, the first iteration of the fundraising group raised $110,000 for mental health.

Several younger brothers of the original group are taking part this time, including Ben Norris, Ieremia Morris and Jack Callear.

This time the group is partnering with Lads Without Labels, a student-led mental health and wellbeing charity.

Ieremia Morris said the money raised will be split between providing funds for free counselling and creating a Dunedin community event.

Heavy Breathers member Ben Norris said funds raised would depend on what the Dunedin event would be.

"But it will be some kind of community event to promote men’s mental health."

The group has been preparing for the marathon by training together.

Sometimes that has been in larger groups, but they have also developed a ‘three for three’ challenge to widen participation.

Supporters complete a 3km walk, ride or run, nominate three friends to do the same and post on social media with the group tagged.

"Just to like get people moving and raise awareness," Mr Norris said.

The group has already increased its fundraising target as donations continue to come in.

They have now raised close to $11,000 on their Givealittle page.

The group has also launched a Heavy Breathers Breathe Bro Tee as a fundraiser, available on Instagram by searching Heavy Breathers.

A fundraising gig in collaboration with Dunedin promoter Summit Touring is taking place on Saturday, August 23 at Dropkicks.

Break the Silence will feature electronic artists including Solid Grooves, Ruby, Horsemen and Hatrick, with all proceeds going to Lads without Labels.

Taking part in the marathon as a fundraiser was about awareness as much as dollars, reflecting that poor mental health is common among students and that taking a first step can be hard for young men.

"There’s just so many different ways in Dunedin that you can just get everyone together and supporting the cause at the same time.

"It is pretty cool how we are all like a community, just sort of living close, it is bringing people together and connecting," Mr Norris said.

• To give, visit givealittle.co.nz and search for Heavy Breathers.

