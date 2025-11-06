Seaview saunter

PHOTO: JO LITTLE

Caversham Harrier and Athletic Club members gather recently for the first summer walk of the season. Organiser Keiran Columb said the members pooled cars from Green Island and headed to Brighton Beach.

They admired the view of the beach as they walked up Seaview Rd and continued up Scroggs Hill Rd, enjoying about a 45-minute walk before retracing their steps to return to Brighton for afternoon tea at the Brighton Beach Cafe.

The walking group takes place fortnightly throughout the summer.