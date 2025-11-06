Vaccination urged to avoid measles

Health New Zealand is highlighting the importance of measles immunisation this week. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

As cases of measles continue to rise, the government is urging all New Zealanders to check their immunisation status and make sure their families are protected.

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora (HNZ) is highlighting this challenge with the nationwide Measles Immunisation Week campaign.

In a statement, Health Minister Simeon Brown said there had never been a better time to act.

"Measles is one of the most infectious viruses in the world and a single case can infect 12 to 18 unvaccinated people."

If you were not immunised and you were exposed, there was a 90% chance you would get it, he said.

"That’s why we’re encouraging people to use Measles Immunisation Week to get their MMR vaccine."

The nationwide campaign is raising awareness about the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine and encouraging timely immunisation for people of all ages, supporting efforts to stop the spread of measles.

"Extra clinics are running throughout the week. If your child is 12 months or older and hasn’t yet had the MMR vaccine, don’t delay."

He encouraged those born between 1969 and 2004 to check if they were fully immunised.

"We need 95% of the population immune to prevent outbreaks."

Everyone in New Zealand aged 12 months or over can get free MMR immunisations.

Associate Education Minister David Seymour reinforced the importance of keeping children in school, following updated advice from the director-general of health.

"If there hasn’t been a confirmed case of measles at a school, all students should continue attending, regardless of their vaccination status."

Where a case is confirmed, HNZ’s National Public Health Service will match school rolls with the Aotearoa Immunisation Register. Students who have not received two doses of MMR may be asked to stay home only if they are identified as close contacts.

"Covid had a major impact on attendance rates, attendance culture and what’s considered acceptable.

"We’re taking a balanced and rational approach. While measles is dangerous and we’re taking it seriously, school closures or blanket exclusions are not justified where there is no direct risk," Mr Seymour said.

Measles cases have been confirmed across multiple regions, including Northland, Auckland, Taranaki, Wellington and Nelson.

HNZ has confirmed signs of community transmission, not just imported cases.

Measles Immunisation Week

Visit bookmyvaccine.health.nz to book an MMR vaccine.

Call the Vaccination Helpline: 0800282926 (Mon-Fri 8.30am-9pm, weekends 8.30am-2pm).

Visit info.health.nz/measles to check your vaccination status. — Allied Media