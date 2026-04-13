Dunedin partygoer strikes teen with high-heel: police

Photo: ODT Files

A Dunedin partygoer allegedly took off her high-heel to strike a teenager in the head after accusing him of stealing her alcohol.

The 20-year-old was at a house party at a Roslyn address early on Sunday morning when fellow party-goers had to stop her shoe assault on the 18-year-old victim, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

Afterwards, as the teenager was attempting to leave the property, the woman came up to him again and struck him in the head with an empty glass bottle.

The blow cut the back of his head open.

Police were called at 1am, and the woman was arrested for injuring with intent to injure.

She was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

On Friday at 1am, a 20-year-old man allegedly flew into a rampage after his card declined at Night n Day in the Octagon.

He had been attempting to buy food, but when he could not pay, he became abusive towards staff members and attempted to punch one.

Security escorted him outside, however, "his anger continued", and he went up to a complete stranger, a 23-year-old woman, and punched her in the face, Sgt Lee said.

Police arrived and arrested the man.

He actively resisted arrest, and while being transported in the back of the patrol car back to the Central Dunedin Police Station, he kicked a female officer in the arm.

He also said he wanted to kill all of the arresting officers.

The man was charged twice with assault, as well as charges for assaulting police, resisting police, threatening to kill, and for behaviour likely to cause violence.

He was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz