Chance to explore pathway

Ready to welcome all at a range of activities during the Wild Ride are (from left) Carolina Ramirez, Lesley Smith and Jo Woolley. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

A stunning harbourside path will be packed with entertainment during an event taking place next week during Wild Dunedin — NZ Festival of Nature.

The Wild Ride will span the entire 32km length of Te Aka O ¯ ta ¯kou (the Otago vine) on Sunday, April 19, offering engagement for the whole family.

The day will offer a wide range of activities, such as a puppet show and repair station as well as science learning from entomologists, ornithologists, geologists and marine biologists.

Participants will be encouraged to explore the scenic shared pathway between Portobello and Port Chalmers, collecting stamps in a special Wild Ride ‘‘passport’’.

These can be gathered at 10 locations where tohu whenua (cultural markers) share Ka ¯i Tahu stories and history of the harbour and the land.

Wild Dunedin programme director Lesley Smith said the event highlighted the positive investment of the cycleways for the city.

‘‘It is a really well-used resource, walkers, joggers. . .every generation is out here on a day like this,’’ Ms Smith said.

‘‘Being so flat, it is so accessible for whole families. You don’t have to be super fit.’’

The pathway also had a range of resources along its route, from barbecues to picnic tables to outdoor gym equipment.

Rather than delivering a heavy-handed environmental lecture, organisers wanted a fun, engaging day out for the community, she said.

‘‘Start where you like, finish where you like, you don’t have to do the whole thing.

‘‘Stop and turn around and go home if it is all too much.’’

Riders heading towards Macandrew Bay can jump off their bikes for a guided outdoor stretch session.

Yoga instructor Jo Woolley will be waiting with mats to help relieve tight cycling muscles.

She will demonstrate her top-five stretches designed to help riders feel more comfortable and mobile.

‘‘The body angles forwards when you are cycling.

‘‘These yoga stretches are about bringing relief to the lower back, opening the chest and shoulders, easing tight hips and hamstrings.’’

Attendees will be able to take away a free guide showing the five yoga stretches.

‘‘Whether you are riding with the family or doing the full route, a few mindful stretches can make a big difference.’’

Les Mills personal trainer Carolina Ramirez will be stationed at the outdoor gym near Ravensbourne, guiding people through useful exercises for riding and running.

As a triathlon athlete, she often used the shared pathway as part of her training.

‘‘For the bike, with the cars, I feel like it is safe to be here, so I come around here.’’

The Wild Ride takes place on Sunday, April 19, from 10am.