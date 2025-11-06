Singer excited to join show

University of Otago contemporary performance graduand Shannon Burnett is excited to be part of the lineup of vocalists for Dunedin Symphony Orchestra’s "Simply the Best" concert this month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Stepping up to sing Bic Runga’s hit song Sway on stage at Dunedin Town Hall, with full orchestra and live band accompaniment, is an exciting prospect for young singer Shannon Burnett.

Having recently completed a bachelor of performing arts in contemporary performance at the University of Otago, Burnett is thrilled to be included in the lineup of singers for the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra’s "Simply the Best" concert.

The show, to be held at Dunedin Town Hall next Saturday, November 15, will be a celebration of some of the world’s greatest pop divas, including Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Kate Bush, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Cynthia Erivo and Tina Turner.

Powerhouse vocalists Jackie Clarke, Naomi Ferguson and Arlie McCormick will be joined by Burnett and fellow backing vocalist Clare Lewis for the performance, with backing from the DSO and a band comprising David Harrison (guitar), Andy Lynch (bass), Michael Grant (keyboard) and Rob Craigie (drums).

Leading these massed musical forces will be conductor-arranger Tom Rainey.

Burnett said she and Lewis would perform as soloist for one song each, and would otherwise sing back-up on the concert’s array of power ballads and diva songs.

"I have sung in the Dunedin Town Hall before, when my friend Jarrod Shirtcliffe and I sang at the August graduation ceremony, and it is a fantastic space," Burnett said.

The pair, who are also in a three-piece band called Three Quarters, will perform again at the December graduation, when Burnett herself will be capped.

"I’m really looking forward to getting up there again — both for this concert and graduation," she said.

"The music in the ‘Simply the Best’ concert is going to be epic — it’s going to be a great experience."

A recipient of the 2024 Six60 Scholarship, which came with the chance to reside at the famous 660 Castle St flat, Burnett enjoyed having the opportunity to live with a group of talented, musical flatmates.

"It was a really cool and fun experience being around musical people all the time, we had some great conversations."

Burnett’s studies have focused on music production and contemporary performance, with recording and production a growing interest for her in recent years.

"I’m planning on further study — I want to do a master’s in music production and performance," she said.

