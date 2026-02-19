Lawrence novella inspiration for play

Cast members in Keith Scott’s adaptation of D.H. Lawrence’s The Fox, (from left) Caitlin Gordon, Maegan Stedman-Ashford and Thomas Downing, rehearse a scene from the play, which opens at Dunedin’s Globe Theatre on February 26. Photos: Don Townsend

As Dunedin’s Globe Theatre embarks on its 65th anniversary year, the theatre welcomes the return of stalwart playwright/director Keith Scott after a seven-year absence.

Scott returns to direct the first production of the year, his own adaptation of D.H Lawrence’s novella The Fox — a tale renowned for its exploration of the dynamics of power and gender.

The production of The Fox, which stars Maegan Stedman-Ashford as Nellie March, Caitlin Gordon as Jill Banford, and Thomas Downing as Henry Grefel, will open at the Globe Theatre on February 26.

An early example of the "kitchen sink" drama, The Fox is set in rural England in 1918, where two women struggle to run a small farm. Their humdrum lives are disrupted by two visitors — a fox and a soldier.

As the story unfolds, making do in austere times is replaced by challenges that are much harder to face, leading the audience to decide on Lawrence’s divisive views on life and love.

Scott was inspired to create his own version of The Fox after being unimpressed by a salacious 1967 film and a 1981 stage play by American playwright Allan Miller which removed all of Lawrence’s "literary eloquence".

"My feeling is that, if you’re going to tackle The Fox, you have a duty to be true to the original piece — the value and beauty is in the way Lawrence presents it," Scott said.

Having worked on the play sporadically over 15 years, Scott’s version of The Fox was performed by Wellington Repertory Society last year.

He has since re-worked some of the play’s scenes again and is very happy with the version that will be presented at the Globe Theatre.

Actors Maegan Stedman-Ashford (who plays Nellie) and Thomas Downing (who plays Henry) rehearse a scene.

"Duality is a huge part of Lawrence’s world — light-dark, sun-moon, intuition-ignorance, consciousness-feelings, and of course, male-female," Scott said.

"It is a play about male-female relationships, as Lawrence saw them — which was unusual.

"It is a love story, but only in the sense that it is about love as a thread that joins people together."

Scott urges audience members to allow the symbolism and imagery of Lawrence’s words to take their place, which will help lead them into the story.

Returning to work at the Globe Theatre has been a joy for Scott, who is once again working alongside old friends Sheena Townsend (production manager), Charmian Smith (costumes) and Brian Byas (lighting).

"It’s very nice to be working with them again, as well as with my young and talented cast," he said.

"I am also enjoying the experience of being a guest director — able to concentrate just on the artistic side of the production."

The Fox will be staged at the Globe Theatre from February 26-March 1 and March 5-8. Most performances will be at 7.30pm, with Sunday matinees at 2pm.

• Keith Scott will give a public talk "The Titan Lurking: Bringing D.H. Lawrence to the Stage" this Saturday, February 21, from 2pm, at Dunedin Public Library, on the process of staging the novella. The event is free.

