Music review

While the newest adaptation of Emily Bronte’s Wuthering Heights has been much-maligned ("smooth-brained sensuality"; "extravagantly superficial"), the same cannot be said for its soundtrack. After proclaiming 2024 The Year of Brat, there were fears Charli XCX could get too hot, too greedy, given her sixth LP’s pop cultural ubiquity. Cue a sumptuous shift from hashtags and dancefloors to the wild and windy moors — a luxuriant phantasmagoria, effortlessly evoking the haunted love of the source material — "All the pain and torture that I went through all makes sense to me now/ I was dying for you" — set to brittle synths and gauzy strings.

Single download: House

For those who like: gothic sensuality, shapeshifting sensibilities

— John Hayden