Work on highways

Travelling on State Highway 1 in Otago is set to get smoother and safer as a result of a significant amount of roading work over the next few months.

The spring-summer maintenance season for the Coastal Otago highway network will include multiple projects focused on SH1 in the Dunedin urban area, and areas north and south of the city.

The Coastal Otago state highway network is one of the largest in the country, with 773km of highway. It stretches from its northern extent at the Waitaki River to the Lindis Pass summit, inland to Raes Junction, and south to the boundary between Otago and Southland south of Waipahi.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi Coastal Otago network maintenance contract manager Ben Parker said in a statement, "the programme for this spring and summer includes some major resurfacing work in the heart of Dunedin, which does mean some night-time road closures, but we are doing everything to get through that work with minimal disruption for road users, businesses and residents".

"The upshot of all of this work is that we get an improved highway network for all of us to travel on." — Allied Media